Last Updated:

UP: Roof Collapse Kills 3 Members Of Family; 1 Injured

Three members of a family were killed and one was injured when the thatched roof of a house here collapsed on them in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI


Three members of a family were killed and one was injured when the thatched roof of a house here collapsed on them in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Lahariya Pura locality under Orai Kotwali police station area when the family was asleep, they said.

The family members of the deceased buried them without informing the police. The matter is being investigated, they said.

READ | Engineer teaching in Uttar Pradesh school arrested for stalking woman

Sabia (25) had come to her father's house in Lahariya Pura with her son Shahrukh (3) and six-month-old daughter. The three along with Sabia's mother Noorjahan (50) were sleeping under the thatched roof when it collapsed at around 4 am due to strong winds, the police said.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Fresh water turtles rescued in Gorakhpur; 4 held

The four were rushed to a hospital by the locals where Sabia and her children succumbed to their injuries. Noorjahan is undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Orai, they added.

READ | On Atiq Ahmed murder, Akhilesh Yadav says, 'Questions should be asked from UP government'

Circle Officer, Orai, Girja Shankar Tripathi said the family of the deceased buried them without informing the police, who received the information about the incident from other sources.

The entire incident is being investigated, he said.

READ | Mamata Banerjee steps up ante against BJP on Eid, says 'I am fighting a Gaddar party'
READ | UP: Hathras DM denies namaz offered during school event, orders probe

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT