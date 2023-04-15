Last Updated:

UP: Six Killed In An SUV Road Accident After Driver Loses Control

Six people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed and eight injured when their SUV fell into a roadside pit after colliding with a tree in the Ikauna area of this Uttar Pradesh district

Press Trust Of India

Six people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed and eight injured when their SUV fell into a roadside pit after colliding with a tree in the Ikauna area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on on Saturday.

The SUV driver had lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident near Sonrai, they said.

Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh told PTI that the victims, who belonged to Balrampur and Shravasti, were working in Punjab's Ludhiana.

"They were returning to their village for the last rites of a family member. On Saturday morning, the driver of their vehicle lost control, rammed into a tree and then fell into a roadside pit," she said.

The victims have been identified as Shravasti residents Heera Lal alias Shailendra Gupta (30), Mukesh Kumar (30), Putti Lal alias Arjun (32) and nine-year-old Veeru alias Amit.

Balrampur native Rama Devi (28) and driver Harish Kumar (42), who hailed from Ludhiana, also died, Singh said.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

The injured have been sent to medical college in Bahraich for treatment, they added.

