A groom's wedding procession went horribly wrong after the police fined him more than ₹2 lakh. The Muzaffarnagar Police imposed a fine of ₹2,02,000 on nine cars that were a part of the wedding procession. In the video, the people were seen dancing and taking pictures in open-roof cars on the road. The police took the action after a video of the incident was shared by a social media user, Ankit Kumar on the microblogging site, when the groom's wedding procession was heading from Haridwar to Noida.

The Muzaffarnagar Police, in its tweet, informed that they had fined ₹2,02,000 on nine cars in which people were performing stunts on the Haridwar-Noida highway. The police even shared details of cars that have been fined for performing stunts on the streets. The video shows a cavalcade of cars moving on the road with people hanging out of their cars and dancing. The groom, moving in a red Audi car, is also be seen grooving. People are seen grooving in the cars and taking selfies in the cavalcade of high-end cars. Watch the video here:

Netizen shares clip on Twitter, complaints against selfie-clicking car procession

A netizen named Ankit Kumar had shared the clip showing the groom and others participating in the wedding procession breaching the traffic rules. He shared the video on Twitter highlighting how the action of the people posed a threat to the safety of others travelling on the road. The user had called on the police to take action against them. Ankit Kumar posted the video alongside the caption, translated from Hindi, "Today, on 12th June, 2022, during the journey from Haridwar to Noida, near the district Muzaffarnagar, there was an experience where people risked their own and others' lives for their entertainment. I hope that Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police will take cognizance of this."