UP: Two children charred to death as lamp fire engulfs room

Fatehpur (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) Two girl children here were charred to death as the earthen lamp kept in their room caught fire and flames engulfed the room in the early hours of Monday, police said.

“Their parents had gone to harvest the crop after latching the door from outside when the incident happened,” Inspector (SHO) in-charge of Chandpur police station Yogesh Kumar said.

“Both the girls received serious burn injuries. While Swati (2) died on the spot, Ragini (5) passed away in the hospital,” he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added. PTI COR SAB RDT RCJ

