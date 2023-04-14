UP: Two People Die In A Motorcycle-mini Truck Accident

Two people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a mini truck here, police said on Friday.

Circle Officer (Kernalganj) Naveena Shukla said 26-year-old Rajkumar had gone to Chakraut village with his friend Lalit (18).

The mini-truck, while trying to overtake a truck on the Paraspur-Kernalganj Road, collided head-on with their motorcycle. Rajkumar and Lalit fell on the road and were run over by the mini truck. They died on the spot, Shukla said.

Following the accident, the mini-truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case registered based on the complaint by local residents, the police said.