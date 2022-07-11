Auto-rickshaws are among the most popular travel options for commuters across cities in India. The tiny three-wheelers, originally designed to carry up to six passengers at most, can sometimes be seen carrying that extra passenger or two. However, in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police intercepted an auto and imopsed a fine of Rs 11,500 for a crime that could arguably contend for a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

On being stopped, a total of 27 passengers deboarded the tine three-wheeler. For perspective, a Mahindra Bolero XL has a capacity of carrying 10 people; even if each passenger carried an extra person on their laps, the total would be 20-- seven less than what the auto-rickshaw in Fatehpur district's Bindki area managed to carry.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, 27 people, including the rickshaw driver, were seen coming out of the vehicle, while a police officer was seen counting the passengers one by one. The sight seemed nothing less than a magic trick. A fine of Rs 11,500 was imposed on the driver for speeding an overcrowded vehicle.

Take a look at the video below.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Police seized an auto and imposed a fine of Rs 11,500 after 27 people were found traveling in it in the Bindki PS area of Fatehpur district, yesterday



(Source: Viral video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/XeOwFcoQ0r — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2022

'Is this a record?' ask Netizens

As soon as the video was shared online, the clip went viral with netizens reacting to the video with schock, surprise, humour or amazement. The auto, however, has been seized by the police.

Commenting on the fine imposed by the traffic police on the auto driver, one user wrote, “Meanwhile, Vijay Malia got Rs 2000 fine.”

Meanwhile Vijay Malia got ₹2000 fine😅 — Bishal Saha (@BishalS49719685) July 11, 2022

One user shared the video and said, “27 people in one Auto!!! Is this a record?”

27 people in one Auto !!!

Is this a record ???



pic.twitter.com/ZXPyuMzfd9 — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) July 11, 2022

A person while sharing the same wrote, "27 people in 1 auto. I request Indian governement to declare this auto as district officially." Another one tweeted, "Sharing is Daring, Katro Ke Khiladi. 27 people in one Auto in Fatehpur UP.”

27 people in 1 auto..I request Indian govt. to declare this auto as district officially.pic.twitter.com/4nwkClbfwP — Rajeev Singh Rathore🇮🇳 (@rajeevMP_) July 11, 2022

Some netizens even shared their reactions by creating funny memes.

Local Bus Waale : pic.twitter.com/MKto92h0l8 — Bharadwaj ji (@DarogaaJi) July 11, 2022







