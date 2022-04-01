UP: Woman's Sharp Presence Of Mind Helps Averting Major Train Accident In Etah

A major train accident was averted, courtesy a woman's presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district . While going to the fields, Omwati spotted broken spot on a railway track. Acting swiftly, she decided to use her red saree for signalling the danger to an approaching train. The train was en route to Tundla from Etah while the incident took place.

Meanwhile, the incident was believed to take place near Guleria village in Avagarh block of Etah district. The driver of the train spotted the red-colored cloth on the railway track and applied the brakes. This incident was shared by a UP police official on his Twitter handle.

श्रीमती ओमवती।



सुबह खेत पर काम करने जा रही थीं।

ट्रैक पार करते समय अचानक टूटी पटरी पर नजर पड़ गई।

ट्रेन आने वाली थी, इन्होंने समझदारी दिखाते हुए अपनी लाल रंग की साड़ी को लकड़ियों की मदद से ट्रैक पर खड़ा कर दिया।



ट्रेन रोकी गई, पटरी ठीक हुई तब 30 मिनट बाद ट्रेन रवाना हुई।👏 pic.twitter.com/j4SJPTN3kl — SACHIN KAUSHIK (@upcopsachin) March 31, 2022

Omwati's vailiant effort saved hundreds of lives

The incident was believed to take place in the morning when the woman was going to the fields, she spotted a big crack in the railway track. Omwati, the 70-year-old lady used her mind to avoid the major accident and to save the lives of hundreds. Without any delay, she immediately undraped her red-colored saree, and with the help of sticks from a nearby tree managed to display it as a danger signal which was well spotted by the driver. It was believed that the driver pulled the brakes as he saw the red cloth on the track.

After her valiant act, the track was repaired and the train then set off on its onward journey after being stopped for 30 minutes. After the incident was shared by the UP cop, netizens praised the efforts of the old woman. They shared positive reactions.

India is full of inspiring people and stories! https://t.co/NWoWoklS0v — Harshit Jain (@medramaboy) April 1, 2022

True Indians never shy away from their responsibility. Be it rich or poor 😎 https://t.co/bfmnYJ7u9w — Vishal सिंह🇮🇳 (@star_vishal) April 1, 2022

Let's be thankful and get inspired today😌 https://t.co/Mx3mSPV0qm — MinSnorlax⁷💜 (@Iammoonchild7) April 1, 2022

"She deserves lot more. Bahut sahi. Jaane kitni badi ghatna tal gayi!", commented the user. "Pranam to great lady. This is a lesson for us all", the another user wrote.

Image: PTI/Representative