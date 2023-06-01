UP's Kabir Singh: Guys Kiss On Moving Scooty In Rampur In Viral Video; Probe Initiated

In a bizarre clip of two youths engaging in a passionate lip-lock in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur is making rounds on social media. According to reports, the police are searching for the men in the video.

Police responds to viral video

Taking note of the video doing rounds on the internet, Rampur police tweeted and replied that they are looking into the matter. The tweet read, "The concerned (purportedly traffic dept.) have been directed to take necessary action regarding the tweet (translated)."

किये गये टवीट के सम्बन्ध में आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु संबंधित को निर्देशित किया गया है। — Rampur police (@rampurpolice) May 31, 2023

Earlier this year, two girls from Tamil Nadu surfaced for facing each other. They were seen hugging and kissing one another when the bike was in motion.

Similar videos of bike stunts have been reported in the past, however, the incident involving two girls was believed to be the first case involving a same-sex couple smooching on camera during a ride, while the recent footage of two boys involved in similar act being the second.

Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is often enforced by the police to deal with such cases of public display of affection. According to the IPC, any obscene act, in any public place “done to the annoyance of others” is an offence. Kissing in public comes under the ambit of ‘Public Display of Affection’ and the objections involved are considered on the basis of the degree of intimacy and obscenity involved.

Section 294 only speaks about the obscene act but doesn’t list the kind of obscene acts. In the much-publicised case of Hollywood star Richard Gere kissing actress Shilpa Shetty in full public view in an AIDS awareness program in 2007, the SC issued an arrest warrant against Gere, however, he later apologised for his actions. Recently in April 2023, a court in India quashed a petition challenging the magistrate order discharging Shilpa Shetty in the 2007 case.