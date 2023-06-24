Last Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: 1 Died, 10 Injured In Clash Between Two Groups Over Throwing Garbage In Barabanki

Two groups of people hurled bricks at each other and also attacked each other with sticks as the dispute over land escalates.

A man died and 10 persons were injured in a clash between two groups over throwing garbage in Budhnai village under Kothi Police Station area here, police said on Friday.

According to police, there was a land dispute between Budhnai village residents Barsati and Lalji.

On Friday morning, the dispute escalated and turned violent following a quarrel over throwing garbage.

Two groups of people hurled bricks at each other and also attacked each other with sticks, they said.

Eleven persons were seriously injured in the clash with one of them -- Ram Singh (40) -- succumbing to his injuries. The injured persons were sent to the community health centre, and were later sent to the district hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

