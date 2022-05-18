Uttar Pradesh: 4 Killed In Accident On National Highway In Kanpur; 1 Person Critical

In a tragic incident, four people lost their lives in a road accident on a national highway near Shahjahanpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The accident was caught on a CCTV camera where a white car can be seen colliding with a tanker on the national highway that connects Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

According to sources, one person was severely injured in the accident, while four others were killed on the spot. The car's occupants were the residents of Deoria city in Uttar Pradesh and they were en route to Kanpur.

3 people killed in a road accident in Bhadohi

In a similar incident, an SUV collided with a truck early on May 18, leaving three dead and 15 others injured. The police informed that the SUV was carrying a wedding party from Pakri village to Amvakhurd village when the accident took place.

Locals rushed the injured to the Maharaja Balwant Singh Government Hospital in the district from where 7 have been referred to a trauma centre in Varanasi. The police said that the condition of some of those referred to Varanasi is critical.

Woman, minor among 3 killed in road accident in UP's Hardoi

Three people, including a woman and her minor son, were killed while five others were injured when their auto-rickshaw collided with a dumper truck on May 11, police said. The injured were rushed to the district hospital while the police have sent the bodies for autopsy, they said.

Police officials said the accident occurred on Katra-Bilhaur highway under Harpalpur Police station limits of the district. The driver and the helper of the truck fled from the spot after the accident, police said. The 30-year-old Murti Devi and her 8-year-old son Sachin were among three people killed in the accident. A case has also been lodged, police added.