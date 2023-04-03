Uttar Pradesh: Child among two killed in Farukhabad fire

A three-year-old boy was among two killed in a fire, ostensibly caused by a leakage in an LPG cylinder, in this district's Kayamganj area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred during the preparation of 'prasad' at the home of one Brijbhan Singh Jatav, they said.

Shanti Devi (65) and her three-year-old grandson Aryan died on the spot while a dozen people were injured.

The injured have been admitted in hospital and their conditions are stated to be stable, Circle Officer Sohrab Alam said.

A probe is underway, the police said.