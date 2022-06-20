Uttar Pradesh: Groom Ditches Ghodi; Rides Bulldozer For His Wedding Procession In Bahraich

A bridegroom rode a bulldozer instead of a horse or a car to the bride's house as part of his wedding procession, on June 18, in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. Badshah, the groom, took a round of the area on the bulldozer, with the locals raising slogans "Bulldozer Baba Ki Jai". The family members of the bride, Rubina, were surprised to see the groom arriving on a bulldozer. Notably, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is referred to as 'Bulldozer Baba' by some of his admirers.

BJP MLA from Bahraich, Anupama Jaiswal was quoted by PTI as saying, "Bulldozer has become a symbol of good governance for every community in the state. Bulldozers only instill fear in criminals. Common peaceful people consider it a symbol of good governance."

"Its inclusion in the marriage procession of a Muslim family is an example of popularity of the Yogi government in all communities," the MLA added.

Why is Yogi Adityanath called 'Bulldozer Baba'?

The term 'bulldozer' has become as famous as BJP's lotus symbol in Uttar Pradesh. This was a result of CM Adityanath’s stern attitude against henchmen and mafias, whom he had warned that after coming back to power, he will run ‘bulldozer’ of strong governance on them.

The UP CM had also mentioned bulldozers in his campaign speeches. In one of the election campaigns, he had said that bulldozers are used for building expressways and highways. "At the same time, we are using it to crush the mafia who exploited people to build their properties," the UP CM said. It should also be noted that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also called CM Yogi Adityanath 'Baba bulldozer' and said that he will lose the elections. Interestingly, since BJP came to power in 2017, over 67,000 acres of government land has been freed from the hands of goons and mafias in the state with the help of bulldozers.

Image: ANI