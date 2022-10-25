Uttar Pradesh: Health ATM Installed At Mathura District Hospital

A health ATM has been installed at the Mathura district hospital and the machine can conduct a checkup for 23 diseases in 15 minutes, according to doctors.

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the hospital Dr Mukund Bansal said the machine will not only carry out core investigations but also pave the way for immediate treatment of patients.

The time taken to perform all the tests separately will be saved thanks to the machine, officials said.

They said the health ATM will check the level of haemoglobin, blood sugar, blood pressure, the body temperature, obesity, oxygen saturation, body weight, body index etc.

It will also conduct electrocardiogram (ECG), the officials said.

Like ATMs, a slip mentioning the disease status of a patient will come out of the machine, the officials said.

The health ATM was inaugurated by former Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

According to Sharma, such machines would be installed in every district hospital of Uttar Pradesh as well as at the block headquarters, the CMS said.

