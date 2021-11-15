Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur Records 123 Zika Virus Infections; Active Cases Stand At 96

A total of 123 cases of Zika virus have been detected in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, according to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad. There are 96 active cases out of a total of 123. In Kannauj, one incidence of Zika virus was reported, and three in Lucknow.

"A total of 123 cases of Zika virus have been reported in Kanpur district so far, out of which 96 cases are active. One case of Zika virus was reported in Kannauj and three in Lucknow," Prasad told news agency ANI. "We are taking necessary steps and doing contact tracing," he added.

A total of 123 cases of Zika virus have been reported in Kanpur district so far, out of which 96 cases are active. One case of Zika virus was reported in Kannauj and three in Lucknow. We are taking necessary steps and doing contact tracing: ACS (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad (14.11) pic.twitter.com/MWIh3WwfEf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 14, 2021

The District Magistrate in Lucknow has ordered officials to set up 400-meter containment zones around a Zika virus patient's residence and to place the patient in home isolation. According to an official statement, the district magistrate issued these directions at a meeting scheduled to address Zika virus cases on Saturday, November 13.

Containment zone to be set up around Zika virus patient's home in Lucknow

The DM ordered that monitoring committees be activated. Surveillance was carried out by up to 550 special surveillance teams. Each Community Health Centre (CHC) will have twenty-five teams on hand to conduct door-to-door surveys and patient monitoring. According to the press release, in-charges have been assigned to airports, train stations, and bus stops, and they will compile a list of travellers arriving from Zika-affected states and from other countries. In order to improve the district's health infrastructure in the face of the virus, Zika virus wards will be established in eight hospitals. Anti-virus awareness efforts will also be launched. Hoardings and pamphlets will be used to inform the public about the virus. A Zika virus helpline has also been established. The public can learn more about the sickness by phoning the ICCC at 0522-4523000, according to the release.

During his visit to Kanpur last week, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with district health officials and reviewed the district's efforts to combat the Zika virus. CM Yogi Adityanath told reporters that Kanpur's district administration, health department, and municipal council have intensified monitoring, sanitization, and inquiry in a strategic manner.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Twitter/@ANINewsUP/Unsplash)