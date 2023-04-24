Uttar Pradesh: Missing Girl Found Dead In Neighbour's House, Probe On 

A five-year-old girl was found dead at her neighbour's house here following which locals thrashed the accused, police said on Monday.

The girl was playing outside her house around 4 pm on Sunday evening when she went missing.

The family found her dead at a neighbour's house at 8 PM. The man living in the house was found unconscious and under the influence of drugs, Circle Officer, Anupshahar, Anvita Upadhyay said.

Locals thrashed the accused, he said, adding police reached the crime scene and took him into custody.

Every aspect of the matter is being investigated.