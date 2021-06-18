Uttar Pradesh: NDRF Rescues 150 Villagers Stranded On Boat In Gandak River, Khushinagar

In an overnight rescue operation on June 17, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully rescued about 150 people who were stranded in the middle of the Gandak River on a boat in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier today, the Director-General of NDRF Satya Narayan Pradhan took to his official Twitter handle to state that the stranded were rescued from a boat in the Gandak River and Bharwapatti Kushinagar in an overnight operation.

As informed, the incident took place around 2 am on the morning of June 18 when a boat was stuck in the river owing to a technical glitch.

While speaking to ANI, NDRF official PL Sharma said, "A boat which was carrying around 150 people was stuck in the river due to engine failure. A team was immediately dispatched from the Gorakhpur NDRF centre and reached at around 2:20 am here."

After reaching the spot we launched the rescue operation within 10 minutes. It took time to get to the part of the river where the boat was stuck because some part of the river was walkable and some were not. Yet our rescuers rescued each and every person stuck in the boat. Around 30-40 people rescued on country boats, rest rescued too. Nobody's stranded now," he added.

Women and children were aboard

The NDRF official explained that the boat got further carried away to 3 km after getting stuck with the flow of the river. It got stuck near Barwa Patti Ghat of Tamkuhi Tehsil and then drifted to Amawa Digar. Reportedly, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police were present throughout the rescue operation which went on all night. Villagers, including women and children, were on their way back after cultivating their farmlands on the other side of the river.

Kushinagar DM S Rajalingam told ANI, "We got the information that around 200 people were stuck in a boat in the middle of the river. As soon as we received the information we rushed to the spot and we informed NDRFand SDRF.

A survivor recalls

A local villager who is a survivor of the mishap recalled the incident, "We had boarded the boat at around 2 am. In the midst of the journey, we ran short of oil so it was refilled. A pipe ruptured due to which all the oil had leaked out and the boat's engine stopped working. We were afraid for our lives because of the rough weather conditions and as we were travelling with family, children."

Another villager brought to light an issue quite prevalent in the agrarian areas of the country, wherein, local villagers tend to be exposed to a list of hazards as their farmlands are generally located on the other side of the river.

"Either the government should construct a bridge or boats should be made available to take the villagers safely to their destination," a villager said.