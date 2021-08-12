Uttar Pradesh: Several Temples, Ghats Submerge As Ganga Breaches Danger-mark In Varanasi

The water levels of the river Ganga have set alarm bells ringing for the people of Varanasi on Thursday, August 12. For the first time in a span of eight years, the water level has crossed the danger mark in Varanasi. The surge in water levels was caused due to heavy torrential rainfall in the state. Notably, it was recorded that the water level in the river Ganga was increasing by 1 centimetre per hour. The danger mark for the river in the city is 71.26 centimetres, and the water level has crossed 72 centimetres.

The incessant rain for over a week in Uttar Pradesh has caused flood-like situations across various districts. As per media reports, the floods caused by torrential rainfall have affected more than 20 districts in UP. The water levels in the Yamuna, Ganga, Betwa Sharda, Kuwano, and Chambal rivers have also gone high. Meanwhile, the rising water level in the river Ganga has escalated fear among the residents. Nation Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also been deployed at the site. Rescue and relief operations are being conducted and people around the flooded area are being evacuated to safer zones.

Varanasi | Ganga river flowing above danger mark, floods low-lying areas; National Disaster Response Force continues to conduct rescue and relief operation pic.twitter.com/vaCCbV5nAd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 12, 2021

Flood situation in Varanasi

Before the water level breached the danger mark on the river Ganga in Varanasi, as many as 80 ghats in the city had already submerged in the water, including the cremation grounds, temples, and the central government's ongoing project at the Khidkiya ghat, which was also swept away in the heavy floods. The Central Water Commission had already alerted about the heavy inflow from the Yamuna river. Among other districts, Dholpur, Hamirpur, and Datia are severe flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, water levels in other rivers have also marginally increased. According to the Central Water Commission, in the main Yamuna, the water level in districts like Auraiya, Jalauan, Etawah is above the normal level.

#WATCH | Varanasi: As water level of Ganga river continues to rise due to rainfall, several Ghats have been submerged. Water has also entered into many homes



"We had to leave our home. Water keeps entering our residence. Proper drainage system is required," says a local (09.08) pic.twitter.com/Z1IwgFbsER — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2021

Government's take on Ganga water rise

A day ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also a Lok Sabha member from Varanasi, held a brief interaction with the Varanasi administration. PM Modi took details of the current situation in Varanasi and assured full support from his side. He also spoke to BJP Varanasi unit chief Vidyasagar Rai and asked him to inform him in case of any need.

PM Narendra Modi had a detailed conversation with Varanasi administration regarding the flood-related situation in Varanasi. He took stock of the entire situation and assured all possible support. pic.twitter.com/qzDWKCpAI6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas across different districts. It was observed that Hamirpur and Jalaun districts were the two worst flood-hit districts in the state. After the inspection, the UP Chief Minister also asked the administration to look for a permanent solution for floods in the districts.

IMAGE: ANI

(With ANI Inputs)