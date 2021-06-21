Uttar Pradesh: Shootout In Jaffarpur Kalan Area Injures 3; 1 Person From Nandu Gang Held

On Monday, June 20, a shootout broke in the Jaffarpur Kalyan area of Uttar Pradesh, and four members of the Nandu gang are arrested by the police. One person is arrested while the other three have suffered bullet injuries.

Members of the Nandu gang had allegedly planned to kill a businessman in the Najafgarh area. During the shootout, three members of the gang were injured while one is arrested.

Further investigation of the case is been carried out by the police.

Earlier criminal cases reported at Jaffarpur Kalyan area

In early February, Delhi Police had arrested three members of Neeraj Bawania gang who had allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore as protection money from a businessman in Jaffarpur Kalan area earlier this month. One of the accused, police said, was also involved in shooting two men in Begumpur in December, one of whom had died.

The three accused had been identified as 23-year-old Vivek Dabas alias Rahul, Himanshu Singh (20) and Ravi Dalala (25).

On December 4, two men were shot in Rohini and one of them had died. On February 2 this year, two men had opened fire in front of a spare parts shop in Jaffarpur Kalan. The owner of the shop, Tarun, had told police that the two men also assaulted him demanding protection money of Rs 1 crore.

In another case, criminal absconding in a murder case was arrested by the staff of PS Jaffarpur Kalyan. The accused, Sudhir, in the month of March 2021, along with his two associates killed a property dealer inside his farmhouse, since then he was absconding.

Dwarka district police are directed to ensure the safety of citizens

In Dwarka District police staff is being motivated and briefed regularly to develop intelligence and to collect information about the criminals as well as suspicious strangers roaming in the area and verifying suspicious persons through the E-Beat Book of Delhi Police. They have also been directed to patrol in civil clothes & also to keep an eye on the Jail-Bailreleased criminals, who are involved in crime again. Crime control and citizens safety is their prime goal.

(Image credit: REPUBLICWORLD.COM)