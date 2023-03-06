Uttar Pradesh: Two Groups Clash In Nazirabad Over Water Supply Issues

A clash broke out between two groups of the same community in the Nazirabad area here on Sunday evening, leading to injuries to a few people, police said.

The water supply was interrupted for the past several days in Harish Nagar. When the Jal-Kal staff arrived there on Sunday to repair the fault and restore the water supply, some people raised objections that led to a clash between two groups, Additional DCP (Central) Manoj Pandey said.

The members of the two groups indulged in brick-batting, leaving some of them injured, he said.

Policemen have been deployed in strength in the area to maintain law and order, Pandey said, adding the situation is peaceful as of now.