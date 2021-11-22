Uttar Pradesh: YEIDA To Invite Bid For Proposed Noida Film City On November 23

The bidding for the development of Rs 10,000 crore film city along the Yamuna Expressway in Noida, Uttar Pradesh will open on November 23 and the pre-bid will be done on December 8.

Speaking to ANI, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) CEO Arun Veer Singh said, "The bid for the development of ₹10,000 crore film city will open on November 23, pre-bid will be done on December 8. It will be built upon 1,000 acres of land, out of which 740 acres will have filming activities and 40 acres for film institutions."

The proposed film city along the 165km Yamuna Expressway is expected to create another hub for filmmaking and production in UP, thus boosting tourism in the state.

'Noida Film City': CM Yogi's dream project

A pet project of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the film city along the Yamuna Expressway is planned on an area of 1,000 acres and will be just six kilometres from the upcoming international airport in Jewar and 12 kilometres from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

An e-tender was floated on November 29, 2020, to invite firms to conduct a feasibility study for the project and four companies had applied for the work.

Chief Minister Adityanath had in September last year, directed YEIDA to submit its proposal for establishing a film city to the state government.

According to a statement released by the government, world-class modern technology will be included in the Noida film city, with special studios for shooting serials and films, all necessary facilities for animation, web series, cartoon films, documentaries and digital media. Film production studios, special effects studios, hotels, clubhouses, water bodies, workshops, tourist and entertainment shopping complexes, amusement parks, convention centres and adequate parking space have also been proposed in the film city, it added.

