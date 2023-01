Uttar Pradesh: Youth Shot Dead During Fight Between Two Groups, 3 Nabbed

A youth was shot dead during a fight between two groups over running a hotel in the Gulaothi police station area following which three people were nabbed, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a meeting was held between the two groups to resolve the dispute but that escalated soon leading to the firing incident in which Vikas, a daily wage worker in the Delhi Jal Board, sustained injuries.

He was taken to a hospital in Noida where he died during treatment, a police official said.

Based on a complaint by the deceased's father, a case was registered. Out of the eight named accused, three have been nabbed, the official said.

