Uttarakhand: First Case Of Delta Plus AY-12 Variant In India Registered At Pauri Garwhal

The Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand reported its first case of the Delta Plus AY-12 variant of Coronavirus on Monday. The case was reported in Kotdwar, a small locality in Pauri Garhwal. As per the State Health Department, necessary guidelines have been issued and the concerned patient has been asked to remain quarantined at home.

The medical team of the state’s health department has been given the task of continuously monitoring the patient. The health officials further said that the relatives or whoever else that came in contact with the patient were being traced and asked to isolate themselves. The authorities have also begun testing at the entry points of the Pauri Garhwal district. A total of 15 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district.

Pauri's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Manoj Sharma, said, "Travel history of the patient of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus is being taken. Along with this, the relatives and other people who came in contact with the patient are being traced." Meanwhile, the number of Delta Plus variant cases in Rudraprayag district rose to 15 after a fresh case was reported on Monday, said the district health department.

What is the Delta Plus AY-12 variant?

Some cases of the Delta variant that were first detected in India and rapidly spread around the world have been “reclassified” into another sub-lineage, AY.12. This lineage has been responsible for a huge number of cases in Israel, said India SARS-CoV-2 Genome (INSACOG) consortium, the agency that tracks emerging variants. The recent spike in cases in Israel is a concern for both the national government and the health officials as the country had already fully vaccinated 60 per cent of its adult population. One reason for the increase in cases could be the false reports on Pfizer’s effectiveness. INSACOG said in an open report, “The reclassification is primarily to assist micro-epidemiology and is not based on acquisition of significant mutations. Thus, it is not currently known whether AY.12 is clinically different from Delta.” The report further added, “No new mutations of concern are noted in the spike protein (S). However, its rapid growth in Israel means that it should be examined further.”

(with ANI inputs)