Uttarakhand Gets India's Largest 'Aromatic Garden' In Nainital's Lalkuan

In Lalkuan, the Nainital district of the Uttarakhand Forest Department's Research Wing has opened an 'Aromatic Garden', where around 140 distinct aromatic plant species are present in the three-acre garden. As approved by the Research Advisory Committee (RAC) in June 2018, the project was launched in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Sanjiv Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forest stated,

The objective of establishing of this aromatic garden is conservation of various aromatic species, to create awareness about these species, promote further research about these species and to link it with the livelihood of local people in future.

The project was supported by the central government's Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA). According to Sanjiv, Lalkuan was chosen as the site since it has a perpetual problem of foul odour due to the stench that originates from some industrial units. The chief conservator further explained that the Aromatic Garden has a Tulsi Vatika with 19 distinct kinds of Tulsi, including Rama Tulsi, Shyam Tulsi, Van Tulsi, Kapoor Tulsi, as well as African, Italian and Thai Tulsi.

The aromatic garden is divided into eight sections

Apart from Tulsi Vatika, the aromatic garden is divided into eight sections, which includes aromatic leaves like Lemon balm, Rosemary, Kapoor, and various mint species. Aromatic flowers, which have Chameli, Mogra, Rajnigandha, Kewda.

There are also aromatic trees, including Chandan, Neem Chameli, Naglingam and Parijat; aromatic rhizomes with Aama Haldi and Kali Haldi; aromatic seeds like Kasturi Bhindi; aromatic grasses like Lemongrass, Java grass, Khas grass; aromatic bulbs like Red ginger and Sand ginger; and finally aromatic roots of Pattharchur and Vach.

Hazari Mogra, Sontaka, Chameli, Night blooming jasmine, Day blooming jasmine and Anant, are some of the most fragrant popular species present in the aromatic garden. There are also nine different jasmine species, four different mint species, four different haldi species, and three different ginger species.

These fragrant plants' extracts are utilised in cosmetics

These fragrant plants' extracts are utilised in cosmetics for flavouring and fragrance. Spices, insecticides, and insect repellents are all made from these plants. The scent is mostly made up of volatile essential oils that quickly evaporate. Many of the plants in the garden are traditional medicinal herbs, and those with significant concentrations of such oils often include other compounds with physiological benefits.

