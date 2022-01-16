Uttarakhand Government Likely To Extend Closure Of Schools Amid Surge In COVID Cases

As the cases of COVID-19 continue to surge, several states across the nation have announced the closure of schools and educational institutions. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government is likely to make further announcements regarding the extension of the closure of schools. In the wake of the prevailing situation, the government announced the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres today, January 16, until further notice.

As per the speculation, the state government is likely to make an announcement regarding schools and colleges by this evening. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the extension of school closures. Earlier, schools in Uttarakhand were ordered to close on January 7, 2022, and all political rallies, protests, and crowding were banned till January 16, 2022. These restrictions were imposed to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Students are advised to remain in touch with school authorities to know whether online classes will continue or if students will be allowed to come for offline classes. As soon as any announcement regarding the Uttarakhand schools' closing or reopening is made, it will be updated here. Meanwhile, other states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Harayana, Punjab, West Bengal, Kerala have also announced the closure of schools and education institutes in wake of the COVID-19.

COVID situation in Uttarakhand

COVID cases in Uttarakhand are on the steep rise. The state reported a total of 3,848 COVID cases in the last 24 hours and the total recovery stood at 1184, followed by 2 deaths. The number of active cases in the state is 14,892.

Image: Shutterstock, Representative