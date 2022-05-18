Uttarakhand: Massive Fire At Patanjali's Spice Plant In Haridwar; No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out in the Patanjali Food Park Factory, which is located in the Pathri area of Uttarakhand's Haridwar city on Tuesday night. The Fire police of the state informed that the fire started around 2:15 AM and it resulted in many things burning to ashes. No workers in the factory were present at the time.

On learning about the fire, 5 fire tenders from Haridwar fire station reached Patanjali's spice plant in Vastu Laksar Road Haridwar. The fire was brought under control by three fire units from fire station Mayapur, one unit from Luxor fire station, and CISF unit. The cause of the fire is unknown yet and no casualties have been reported so far.

Earlier yesterday, a similar incident of fire took place at an agrochemical company at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch district. More than 20 workers have been injured due to the fire and resultant blasts and nine workers are serious and are admitted to intensive care units of the hospital. The fire started at Bharat Rasayan, a company that manufactures pesticides, around 4 pm, said district collector Tushar Sumera.

Fire near Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Meanwhile, fire broke out due to the intense heatwave and the thick forest in Trikuta hills. As the forest fire continues to rage for the fourth day in a row, the Vaishno Devi yatra has been called off on the new route. Large portions of the Trikuta hills have been ablaze for the last three days due to people setting off the fire at various places on the hills, while excessive heat and thick forests have also proved to be a cause.

According to sources, six people had also set fire to the forest for personal reasons. They have been apprehended by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Although intense attempts are on to stop the fire, the officials haven't been successful because of the gusty winds flowing in the region.

The fire is currently blazing at the heights of the mountain, which is completely cut off from the main area of the shrine where the residential complexes are located. The principal challenge before the firefighters is the 'terrain' - they have to reach the fire spots with water and the fire extinguishers by foot without any firefighting vehicles because of the tough terrain.