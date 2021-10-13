Uttarakhand Power Corporation Purchases Additional Electricity To Restore Supply In State

Amid the state's power crisis, the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) is purchasing additional electricity in order to normalise supply limits based on demand, the UPCL administration announced on Wednesday. On Tuesday, October 12, 2.3 million units of power were purchased at a cost of 7.56 paise each.

According to the UPCL administration, there will be a demand for 41 million units of power on Wednesday, but only 39.3 million units will be available for supply. "In such a situation, due to the shortage of 1.7 million units of electricity, there will be a power cut in some areas. Electricity in rural areas is being cut so that there is no difference in cities" said UPCL.

Meanwhile, ANI quoted sources in the central government claiming that the situation would be back to normal within a month. There is no lack of power or coal on a daily basis. According to sources, the Central Government plans to increase daily coal production from 1.94 million tonnes to 2 million tonnes during the following five days. On Monday, the Ministry of Power urged all states and union territories to use unallocated power only to supply electricity to their consumers in the state, rather than imposing load shedding or selling it at higher prices in power exchanges.

Congress Slams Centre Over Coal Crisis

In a dig at the government over the approaching coal crisis in India, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewla claimed that due to a lack of coal, consumers will have to buy electricity in Rupees/unit, just like water, petrol, and diesel. "Coal out! Those who indulged in coal scams are now preparing for the dark night. Electricity will have to be bought like water, petrol, diesel. We will have to pay for the number of hours we need electricity. Sir has made this possible for his friends," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

Under the Electricity Act of 2003, the Ministry of Electricity is working to amend the country's National Electricity Policy (2021) for planning power generation, supply, and investment. According to the Ministry, the strategy was developed with input from state governments, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), and other stakeholders.

With inputs from ANI

Image: PTI/ANI