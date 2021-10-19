Uttarakhand Rains: Locals Alert Biker Present At A Bridge Over Gaula River In Haldwani

As the situation in Uttarakhand due to incessant rain worsens with every passing hour, the news agency ANI shared a video showcasing how important quick thinking can be in the current situation. In the video, the locals present at a bridge over Gaula River in Haldwani can be seen shouting and alerting a motorcycle rider, who was approaching towards them. The locals alerted the motorcyclist as the bridge was getting washed away due to the rising water level of the river. However, the motorcycle rider understood the alert and decided to turn back.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand:Locals present at a bridge over Gaula River in Haldwani shout to alert a motorcycle rider who was coming towards their side by crossing the bridge that was getting washed away due to rise in water level. Motorcycle rider turned back & returned to his own side pic.twitter.com/Ps4CB72uU9 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Uttarakhand: IMD predicts heavy rainfall over the week

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Uttarakhand on Monday, October 18, and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state for the next few days over the week. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also involved in the detailed review of the situation from the disaster control room of the state secretariat. As per several reports, there is debris accumulation on Uttarakhand's Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway and the link road of Khankhra-Khedakhal-Khirsu is also blocked due to landslides. The landslides were triggered by the heavy rainfall and have created a difficult situation for the people as the state was filled with tourists and pilgrims for the Badrinath Char Dham Yatra. There have also been reports of power cuts in several areas like the district headquarters due to a rise in water levels of the Nandakini river.

The rescue operations are underway across the state to rescue people stuck due to rainfall and landslides. The state government has also deployed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police forces for immediate rescue operations. At least 22 devotees were rescued by the force, who were returning from the Kedarnath temple after the pilgrimage was temporarily halted by the government until, the weather conditions improve.

The state government has also been closely monitoring the situation by deploying more and more forces to help and rescue people. The state government also issued a helpline number to provide assistance. Issuing the helpline number, the Uttarakhand Tourism Department wrote, "Heavy rainfall is occurring in many areas of Uttarakhand. Due to this, Shri Badrinath Dham Yatra has been stopped for some time. Snowfall in the upper regions of the state and moderate to intense thunder in some areas along with lightning and hail is also expected.”

With ANI inputs