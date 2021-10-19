Uttarakhand Rains: SDRF Rescues Devotees Coming From Kedarnath Temple Amid Heavy Rainfall

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Uttarakhand police rescued 22 worshippers caught at Jungle Chatti while returning from Kedarnath Temple on Monday, according to SDRF. The tourists were transported to Gauri Kund. A 55-year-old devotee who was having difficulty walking was placed on a stretcher, the response force informed.

Outpost Sonprayag informed SDRF Sonprayag on late Monday that some visitors were stuck near Jungle Chatti. The SDRF rescue crew quickly proceeded for Jungle Chatti after receiving the aforesaid information and rescued the visitors amid torrential rain and thunder. An under-construction bridge over the Chalthi River in Champawat has washed away due to a surge in water level in Uttarakhand's rain-soaked state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand, predicting high to extremely heavy rainfall in the state over the next few days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday to assess the situation in the state as a result of heavy rainfall. On Monday, Dhami conducted a thorough examination of the matter. Following continuous rains over the previous 48 hours, the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district has been entirely shut due to debris in seven spots, according to the district administration. The Badrinath Char Dham Yatra has been paused as a precaution, and pilgrims en route to the Badrinath temple have been detained at secure locations.

State Disaster Response Resource (SDRF)

The principal disaster-response fund available to state governments is the State Disaster Response Resource (SDRF), the country's meteorological forecasting authority, which was established under Section 48 (1) (a) of the Disaster Management Act of 2005. The Central Government contributes 75% of the SDRF allocation to general category States/UTs, whereas the Central Government contributes 90% to special category States/UTs. (The Northeastern States, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir). According to the Finance Commission's recommendation, the annual Central contribution is distributed in two equal instalments. The SDRF will only be used to cover the costs of giving urgent help to the afflicted.

With input from ANI

IMAGE: ANI/PTI/Representative Image