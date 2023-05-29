Uttarakhand : RTR Authorities Order Probe Into Beer Party At Kansro Range

The authorities at Rajaji Tiger Reserve ordered a probe on Monday after pictures of a liquor party at its Kansro range went viral on social media, an official said.

Consumption of alcohol and meat inside the reserve is prohibited.

Rooms at the Kansro forest rest house had not been allotted to anyone, Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR) Director Saket Badola told PTI.

A probe has been ordered into the matter, he added.

In the pictures some people can be seen sitting inside the compound, holding beer glasses. Beer cans are also spread out on a table nearby.

People visible in the pictures are being identified and it is being checked with whose permission they used the premises for the party, Badola added.