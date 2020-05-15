Two Men Take Up The Task Of Saving A 100-year-old Baobab Tree In Vadodara Amid Lockdown

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, two persons from Vadodara have taken upon themselves to save a 100-year-old Baobab tree even as the nation is under lockdown to arrest the spread of the virus.

"Baobab tree is mainly found in Africa. There are a total of nine species of this tree in Africa, of which one species is found in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat," said Dr Jitendra Gaveli, Director at Community Science Centre.

Speaking of the efforts to save the 100-year-old tree, he said, "Recently, a part of this tree fell due to infection. To prevent the infection from spreading further in the 100-year-old tree, an ointment has been applied on the infected part. The ointment is made of garden soil, neem oil and water," he added.

Another person who assisted Gaveli in the efforts to save the tree, Hitarth Pandya said it was essential to apply ointment due to summer and the rising temperature.

"We know stepping outside amid the coronavirus outbreak is dangerous for us. However, with the increase in temperature, it became more important to save the Baobab tree," Pandya told ANI

