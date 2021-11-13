Vadodara Dy Mayor Orders Food Stalls, Restaurants To Restrict Display Of Non-veg Food

Vadodara Municipal Corporation on Friday, November 13, issued a notification stating that the restaurants and street food stalls should not display non-vegetarian food sold by them. Deputy Mayor Nanda Joshi told ANI that the Vadodara corporation has received several complaints from people who pass by the stalls where the non-vegetarian food is displayed in open.

Nanda Joshi said that the people complained of unhygienic situations when the non-vegetarian food is displayed in open. He said, "So the corporation issued the notification to prohibit the public display of non-vegetarian food and instructed to cover the food properly".

Vadodara Municipal Corporation on no-veg food stall

The official added that only notification has been issued at present, and an update on its implementation will be provided after discussing it with stakeholders.

While the state President of the National Association of Street Vendors have stated that the non-veg street vendors are being asked to move away from main roads, and from 30m and 18m roads. Responding to the allegations, the corporation informed that the decision was made to avoid traffic blockage.

In another update, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman has begun a campaign against the non-vegetarian stalls which is begin run without licence in front or near religious places.

Air-craft themed restaurant in Vadodara

Earlier on October 28, an aircraft-themed restaurant called HighFly was opened in Gujarat's Vadodara district. Customers are offered a 'dining in the air' experience while sitting on the ground at this restaurant. The restaurant is located on the major road near the highway of Vadodara city. The aeroplane has the capacity to carry 106 passengers at a time. Just like during a flight, to call the waiter, sensors have been fitted inside the aircraft. To provide a wholesome experience, working staff such as cabin crew and air hostesses have been hired.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)