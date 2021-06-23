Vazegate: After Pradeep Sharma's Arrest, NIA Returns To Former Cop's PS Foundation NGO

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday afternoon conducted searches at the office of PS Foundation in Andheri. The said NGO is run by former Mumbai Police encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma. The agency officials refused to divulge what was found during the search, but this comes after Sharma was arrested by the agency and sent to its custody till June 28 after accused persons who allegedly confessed to murdering Mansukh Hiren named Pradeep Sharma and Sachin Vaze.

According to sources, the searches began around 3 pm. The officials carried out searches after some crucial information related to their probe surfaced following the questioning of the accused in their custody. Earlier on June 17, the NIA had walked away from Pradeep Sharma's PS Foundation NGO with a bag full of evidence. The investigation agency had found and seized documents and electronic gadgets which included a printer.

Pradeep Sharma sent To 11 days NIA custody

On June 17, Pradeep Sharma along with Santish Shelar and Anand Jadhav was arrested by the NIA and sent to 11-day custody by the court. The NIA, during the proceedings, had submitted before the court that Pradeep Sharma's custody was required because it has come to light that he was involved in the businessman Mansukh Hiren's murder. According to NIA, the two people earlier arrested by the investigative agency- Satish and Manish had admitted their role in the murder of Mansukh Hiren. They had also admitted that they had contacted Pradeep Sharma and Sachin Vaze after eliminating Mansukh Hiren.

Antilia Bomb Scare and Mansukh Hiren murder

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence in the intervening night prior. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. The deceased's wife, however, alleged murder and put forth that Sachin Vaze was actually using the car since November.

Shortly, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze who had actually been put in charge of the Antilia case, was arrested by NIA on March 13 for his alleged involvement. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service amid the NIA arresting him and taking him into custody, his superior - then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He then sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh, and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month. Deshmukh was forced to resign from his post after a CBI inquiry was ordered against him by the Bombay HC since upheld by the Supreme Court. Vaze, meanwhile, has been sent to judicial custody at Taloja jail till April 23 in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, while the Maharashtra govt has ordered an inquiry into Param Bir Singh as to how Vaze went 'rouge' in the Antilia case while under Singh. The CBI is also probing Anil Deshmukh whereas the ED has also filed a case.

