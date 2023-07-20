Video Of Violent Altercation In Delhi's Mohan Garden Goes Viral

A shocking video of a violent altercation in the Mohan Garden police station area of Delhi has gone viral, causing concern among residents and authorities. According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred on July 17, when a group of miscreants created a ruckus outside the office of an individual named Yogesh, who is associated with the property sector.

According to Delhi police, some miscreants were causing a commotion outside Yogesh's office over some alleged demand. The situation seemed to have settled when Yogesh declined to comply with their requests, prompting them to leave momentarily. However, to everyone's dismay, the miscreants returned with more individuals, resulting in a full-blown altercation.

The situation quickly escalated as the group engaged in a violent clash, wielding sticks at people. In the disturbing video, the scene unfolds with chaos and aggression as individuals are seen ruthlessly attacking each other with sticks. The perpetrators seem to have abandoned all sense of restraint, unleashing a wave of violence upon their targets without any consideration for the consequences.

Sir please look this matter ghatna ke 24 hours beetane ke baad bhi inn gundo par koi karyavahi nahi hui yah ghatna som bazar Vipin Garden Jo ki Mohan garden thane ke under ata hainDwarka mor ki hai bhare bazar yah gunde aatank kaat rahe hain ye @DCPDwarka @DelhiPolice @cp_delhi pic.twitter.com/J9GjpICXIV — Sumit khatri (@Sumitkh00006491) July 18, 2023

Despite the risk of causing severe injuries to one another, the miscreants seem entirely consumed by rage, displaying a complete disregard for human life and safety. In the video, the onlookers were seen helplessly watching the horrifying spectacle unfold before them.

Delhi Police have confirmed that a complaint was filed by Yogesh in response to the incident. The complaint alleges riotous behaviour and includes charges under various sections of the law. Police have already identified all the individuals involved in the altercation. They assured the public that prompt action will be taken, and the accused will be arrested soon.