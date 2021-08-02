Last Updated:

Video Of Woman Hitting Cab Driver Goes Viral, Netizens React With Outrage

Piyushi Sharma
Woman hitting cab driver

In a viral video on Twitter, a woman can be seen slapping a cab driver in the middle of a road at Awadh crossing in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The video has been on the rounds on Twitter. People asking for justice for the cab driver as they feel he did no wrong. In the video, the woman can be seen repeatedly slapping the driver and the driver can be heard saying that the woman has broken his phone.

 

Woman hitting cab driver in viral video taken at Awadh crossing in Uttar Pradesh

After the woman slapped the cab driver, she is seen slapping another man who came forward to help the driver. This man retaliated and slapped the woman back. The footage shows the woman crossing the road amid heavy traffic ignoring the traffic signals. The driver halted the car to avoid hitting the woman. The woman was crossing the road when the signal was green.  However, the woman lost control of her temper and started hitting the car. She then got him out of the car and slapped him.  An FIR  was reportedly filed against the cab driver as she forced the police to file a complaint against him.

#ArrestLucknowGirl trending on Twitter with netizens asking for justice for the cab driver

Thousands of tweets have been made on the platform. Netizens are demanding justice for the driver using the hashtag #ArrestLucknowGirl. Archana Dalmia (@ArchanaDalmia) said, “This is absolutely disgusting, what happened in Lucknow and everyone only watching there Pouting face #ArrestLucknowGirl @Uppolice @myogiadityanath”. Raj Singh Rajput (@RajSing70878257) said, “What is this happening, a woman is being beaten up by that person and the people standing there are not saving her. Humble request to UP police to arrest this woman. @Uppolice #ArrestLucknowGirl”. A number of other tweets have also been put out by people talking about her abusing her social and economic status. 

