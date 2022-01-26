Village Head Killed In UP's Bhadohi

A village head was allegedly hacked to death purportedly over the recent panchayat election, police said on Wednesday.

Kanhaiya Lal Nishad (52), the pradhan of Bahpura Sherpur village in Koirauna police station area, was returning home from the market on his bicycle on Tuesday night when he was intercepted and his throat slit, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

His body was found on the banks of River Ganga on Wednesday morning, he said.

Chhote Lal Nishad, Kanhaiya’s nephew, has filed a complaint against Om Prakash Yadav, Arun Yadav and Ashutosh Kumar Dubey, residents of the same village, alleging that the trio had developed a rivalry with the victim after he latter won the election, recently. The SP said the accused are absconding and a search has been launched. Additional police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, he added.

