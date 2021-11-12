Villagers Stop Harvest To Help Forest Officials Reunite 5 Jungle Cubs With Mother; Watch

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, keeps his Twitter followers engaged by sharing emotional stories about animals, forests, and agriculture. His most recent Twitter thread tells the story of five jungle cat cubs rescued from an agricultural field by forest officers with the assistance of farmers.

Kaswan did not reveal the location of the rescue in order to minimise unwanted human involvement. The post has now gone viral, garnering applause from social media users. Farmers discovered five jungle cat cubs (Felis chaus) on agricultural land while harvesting, according to Kawan. The first tweet includes a video of farmers and neighbours supporting forest officials in rescuing the cubs.

And all the five jungle cat cubs were saved. Found by farmers during harvesting in a field. pic.twitter.com/OvKeUNNnJB — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 10, 2021

"And all the five jungle cat cubs were saved. Found by farmers during harvesting in a field," Kaswan wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.

Forest officials rescue jungle cat cubs

The video shows the entire agricultural area being blocked off after the farmers stopped harvesting in order to save the cats. Camera traps were set up at several locations during the operation to closely watch the region. Following that, forest officials and villagers established a base near the agricultural area for the night to monitor the cubs and look for disturbances.

In further tweets on the thread, he elaborated on how they were rescued and what transpired next. According to an IFS official, the villagers chose to rejoin the cubs with their mother because they were too young to survive without the care of an adult cat.

"All were so small that they could not have been survived without mother. So we decided to reunite them with their mother. The area was cordoned off. Where they were found villagers decided to stop harvesting for the time being," he wrote in one of the tweets.

The crews' hard work and dedication paid off when the mother cat arrived at night and brought all of the cubs to the jungle. Kaswan posted a photo of the mother and reported that she began rescuing her pups in the evening and had returned all five of them to the jungle by the middle of the night. "In night mother came and took all the cubs to Forest. She started this process in the evening and by the middle of the night shifted all her cubs to the forest. Without any disturbance. Today," Kaswan wrote. "Mother did some overtime but shifted all the cubs to Forest within a few hours," he added."

Image: @ParveenKaswan/Twitter