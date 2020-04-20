Violence Breaks Out At Padarayanapura Ward In Bengaluru; Asha & Covid Workers Attacked

Violence broke out at Padarayanapura ward in Bengaluru on Sunday evening with a group of people going on a rampage, destroying barricades and pandals and allegedly even attacking the Asha workers there. The ward has been on complete seal down after 11 positive cases of Coronavirus were reported.

The visuals that emerged showed a group breaking down barricades, trying to destroy the lights and also bringing down the pandals that were erected for Asha workers and police. All this even as the police personnel, outnumbered, tried to reason with the crowd and then having to flee.

After rumours spread that secondary contacts would be taken away to quad entries by the Asha workers, a bunch of youngsters tried to break open the barricades put in place and the situation snowballed into violence. Although the visuals show some people being attacked and chased, Asha and BBMP workers in the area have claimed nobody has gotten injured.

READ | India's Covid Test Count Crosses 4 Lakh; 17,265 Total Cases; 543 Deaths; 2,547 Recoveries

BBMP's statement

In a statement released late Sunday night, the BBMP said, "Last week ward no 135 of Padarayanpura was sealed by BBMP after 3 positive cases were detected in the ward. All the 3 positive cases had a travel history to Nizamuddin Dargah Delhi. Today evening when a team of BBMP officials visited the area to check the secondary contacts of positive cases and if required then take them to quarantine centres but few persons among the secondary contacts refused to meet them after which arguments started and later people created rucks, damaged the barricades, and the tents made for govt officials who are on duty in the area."

READ | India Officially Slams Pak PM Imran Khan For Bizarre Rant; Shames His 'abysmal Handling'

The police arrested 54 people, filed five FIRs and are searching for several others who they believe were orchestrating the violence. Those arrested have been booked under the National Disaster Management Act and other, obstructing government officials from performing their duties and other sections of the IPC.

Speaking to Republic on the incident, chief minister BS Yediyurappa said, "We will not tolerate any attack on our COVID Warriors. We have arrested 54 people already and more will be arrested soon."

B Ramesh, DCP, west zone said, "No officials were attacked only was property damaged. 58 persons had to be quarantined from the area and 15 of them were taken in the afternoon. In the evening, officials came to pick up the rest but arguments started and soon more than 100 people gathered and damaged the property."

READ | Centre Questions Kerala Govt; Says Its Covid Relaxations Diluted MHA's Lockdown Guidelines

READ | China Issues Stung First Response After India Blocks Its FDI Under Automatic Route