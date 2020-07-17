VIP Netas Allowed Entry To Temple In Mysuru Despite Ban

The Mysuru local administration has imposed a ban on entry to temples on holidays, festival days and other auspicious days. Today is the last Friday of Ashada month for Hindus, which is considered auspicious. To prevent the huge gathering of devotees in the temple, a ban has been imposed to stop devotees from visiting the temple in the district.

But this rule doesn't seem to be applicable for politicians. BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje visited Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru despite the ban on entry to the public. People protested, upped their ante against the temple authorities and police for not allowing the public, but meting out special treatment for politicians allowing them for a special pooja in the temple.

Read: Biggest Single-day Spike Of 4,169 COVID-19 Cases In Karnataka; 104 Deaths

Talking to Republic Media, Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Abhiram Shankar said, "The order imposes ban for 4 weeks of Ashada and it is not open to the public. I will find out what happened last week as we had issued special orders. There were 200 people who visited the temple. MP Pratap Simha was one among them who visited the place last week. There were people from media with their friends, and the rural minister too was present as it was 13th Vardanthi, which is one of the main festivals. Let me check. Some leaders might not fall under the state protocol. I will find out what exactly went wrong."

Read: Karnataka Man Builds His Dream House In The Shape Of A Camera For His Love For Photography

Opposition slams government

The opposition criticised the government and their representatives alleging that they should try to lead by example by staying back at home. Talking to Republic TV Network, Karnataka Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad said, "Their posturing is more important than sending out a message. When you ask your people to stay back at home, how do you violate the norms and go out - whether it's a temple, mosque or church? You have asked, your govt has asked the public to not go out and stay at home. They should set an example. They are not dealing with this issue scientifically, they have messed up in Karnataka. Their corruption is rampant, no God will forgive them for their corruption during this pandemic."

We at Republic Media tried reaching BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje for her version of this incident, but she never received our phone calls. The public protested and raised its voice against the police and district administration claiming that the administration cannot show any kind of disparity between politicians and the general public. Rules should be equal for everybody.

Every Friday, the temple is closed for the public during special Ashada Pooja for the entire month. This week, it was BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and on Monday, it was BJP MP Pratap Simha, who visited the place on the Vardanthi festival, which is one of the main festivals of Ashada month. Even during that day, the temple authorities prohibited the public from entering.

Read: Karnataka Ministers' Statements On COVID-19 Crisis Draw Opposition's Ire

Read: Only God Can Save Us, Says Karnataka Health Minister On COVID-19 Spread

(Image credits: PTI)