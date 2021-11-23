Visakhapatnam: 70 Students Fall Sick After Eating At Govt School's Mess; Investigation On

In a serious development, around 70 students at Kasturba Gandhi Girls' School in Paderu of Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, fell sick, allegedly due to food poisoning after eating food at their dormitory mess on Monday night, according to officials. The sick students were brought to a local hospital shortly after complaining of nausea and vomiting.

"Around 70 students were shifted to hospitals after they reported vomiting on Monday late night. The health of all the students is stable now. Doctors have examined the students and have taken their samples to figure out why they fell ill. I will give the report only after doctor's confirmation," said L Chandrakala, District Education Officer to ANI.

"According to the information I have received, they started vomiting after dinner on Monday. We suspect it's food poisoning," added District education officer Chandrakala. The investigation in the matter is ongoing and more details on the same are awaited.



Earlier this month, as many as 32 students fell ill after having mid-day meals in a school run by the Telangana government. According to Dr A. Ravinder Reddy, the district educational officer (DEO), 114 kids from the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School at Dimmadurthi village in Nirmal district had the meals, and 32 of them were unwell. The 32 were treated at a primary health centre right away. According to the DEO, 12 students were placed under observation and were not in danger. The school headmaster was suspended after the District Collector Musharraf Farooqui received the DEO's report.

