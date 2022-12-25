Visakhapatnam City Police Arrests Seven People; Recovers 124 Kg Of Contraband Drugs

Visakhapatnam city police on Saturday arrested seven people and recovered 124 kilos of contraband drugs.

“City Task Force Police raided a parking place of a ropeway in Visakhapatnam and caught seven persons, seizing 124 kilos of ‘Cannabis’," said Police.

Police further added that one mobile and ₹10,000 have also been recovered from the spot. Further information in this regard is still awaited as the police’s investigation is underway.

According to ANI, the Visakhapatnam city police have arrested 70 persons in the last six months in connection with the smuggling of cannabis.

Sileru Police of ASR district in Andhra Pradesh reportedly, caught four persons, including two techies and an engineering graduate, for transporting cannabis.

According to police, it had seized four kgs of cannabis in two packets, along with three mobile phones, ₹750 in cash and a four-wheeler bearing a Telangana plate.

Police further said that the accused were transporting cannabis from Silerur to Hyderabad via the Bhadrachalam, by car.