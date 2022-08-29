In a breaking development, a 45-year-old man was brutally murdered in Visakhapatnam by a younger man on Sunday, August 28, for allegedly harassing and teasing his mother.

The deceased, who was identified as G Srinu, was murdered by 25-year-old B Prasad in Visakhapatnam's Allipuram area after the former allegedly tried to abuse his mother Gauri. As per sources, Gauri told her son Prasad about the harassment episode, angered by which he allegedly stabbed the 45-year-old to death.

CCTV footage of the shocking incident has also come to light, which shows the young man running after Srinu, and a few minutes later, dragging his body out on the road and putting it down near his mother.

Prasad and his mother arrested

The police officials in Allipuram have taken cognizance of the incident and have registered a murder case. Both Gauri and her son Prasad have been arrested. The police after an initial investigation have also stated that no previous rivalry between Prasad and Srinu has been found and the murder occurred as the result of the teasing incident.

The city of Visakhapatnam is seeing a shocking surge in murder cases in recent times. In less than two months, eight killings have been reported in the city, as per sources. As recently as August 17, a man named Anil was killed in broad daylight close to a club, within the boundaries of MVP Colony police station, in Visakhapatnam.