Vistara Flight To Amritsar Makes Emergency Landing At Delhi Airport Due To Technical Snag

A Vistara flight en route Amritsar made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning after developing a certain technical snag in the aircraft.

The flight, Vistara UK-697 took off from Delhi airport for Amritsar in the morning, however, had to make an immediate landing after the pilot detected a snag and further contacted the airport authority. Meanwhile, another aircraft has been arranged for departure and the other operations of the flight.

This development comes at a time when the airline has been gearing up for resuming certain services that were earlier temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, it said that the airline plans to improve its offerings across domestic as well as international network by introducing various types of content for entertainment purposes.

“A technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 697 operating Delhi to Amritsar on 17 February 2022. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed safely at the IGI Airport. Another aircraft was immediately arranged to fly the passengers to Amritsar which took off at 1330hrs post a technical inspection. Inconvenience to passengers is deeply regretted. Safety of our customers and staff is our top priority”, stated a Vistara Spokesperson.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Vistara had taken various measures including altering several processes, truncating many inflight services, intensifying sanitisation efforts, among others, to maintain safety and hygiene standards.

The airline has gradually been resuming services that were halted temporarily due to the pandemic, it said, adding that on the domestic network, the choice of non-vegetarian meals in economy class on all eligible flights has also been made available from January 1, 2022.

Vistara CEO's open letter to passengers

Vistara Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan in an open letter to passengers has said that the airlines has been addressing the gaps on a war footing, while several changes in enhancements are in the offing.

In the letter to passengers, while admitting that the airlines has fallen short on passengers' expectations in the last few months, Vinod Kannan said, "I admit that we fell short on this commitment in the last few months and did not live up to your expectations. Knowing that you have been inconvenienced and disappointed with our services has been heartbreaking for me and the entire Vistara family."

Although assuring passengers regarding their grievances, Kannan said that the safety of customers and airline staff takes precedence over any other consideration, and therefore several things have been taken into consideration and the airline is efficiently addressing the gaps.

Image: PTI