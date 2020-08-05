Visually Impaired Kerala Boy Becomes First To Crack Civil Service

Gokul S was born blind. But his achievement has now caught the attention of lakhs after he cracked the UPSC exam in the very first attempt without rigorous coaching. He scored 804th rank in this highly competitive exam which is taken up an estimated 2 lakh aspirants. He also becomes the first visually impaired to crack the exam from Kerala.



“Civil Service, whether you crack it or not is a waste of time,” says Gokul to all those who didn’t get through the nationwide competitive examination. The exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for recruitment in Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).

The 23-year-old who is currently pursuing his doctorate in English literature believes civil service exam preparation helps aspirants not be slave of other people’s opinion.

“Civil service is all about public good and that is what attracted me to pursue this,” says Gokul who shared his goal with his parents while pursuing his second-year degree in 2015.

His parents Suresh and Shobha procured all e-books in English for their son to prepare. The ebooks were then converted to speech using the software. For books in Malayalam, it was difficult to procure e-copy.

“Malayalam books were not available. Those books, we used to sit beside him and read it out,” says the proud father who works at the directorate of National Cadet Corp in the capital. His mother, Shobha is a school teacher.

“My parents lived for me. They kept all their personal needs, dream and journey aside to attend to me,” remarked Gokul who also expressed his gratitude to friends at Mar Ivanious College, Thiruvananthapuram.

When asked about the study pattern, Gokul shared that he didn’t have any regular pattern. "I was pursuing it along with my academics. Not sure if I was following the right method," he said.

“Though he never had a chartered study schedule, Gokul was disciplined in his life. He would rise at 4.45 and retire by 11 pm,” added Suresh.

Gokul says he doesn't have a photographic memory but has an analytical mind. “ I think once you clear the prelims, that matters most.”

When asked about his favourite recent policy, he poured accolades on India’s COVID response. “Due to the right decision, our health sector was well prepared and reduced death rate post lockdown,” noted Gokul.

The young man dreams of getting into IAS through the reservation available for visually challenged. “I am keen on pursuing IAS. If I don’t get through, I will attempt next year,” he said nonchalantly.

