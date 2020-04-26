Vizianagaram Admin Sets Up Mobile Lab To Test People Entering District For COVID-19

As the Coronavirus cases are increasing in Andhra Pradesh, the Vizianagaram administration has set up a mobile testing lab near the VT Agraharam area, to test the people entering the district for any possible COVID-19 cases. All the people entering the district will be tested and strong surveillance will be kept in Vizianagaram to keep it as a 'green zone' said the District Collector.

District Collector Dr. M Hari Jawahar Lal said, "Everyone entering the district must be tested. As of now, one mobile lab is set up and some more will be set up soon. Strong surveillance is being kept in Vizianagaram to keep it as a green zone. Arrangements are made at all check-posts to identify coronavirus patients or those having symptoms."

The mobile testing lab began to conduct the tests from Saturday of all those people entering into the district. The Officials are making arrangements to set up some more mobile labs, so that number of tests can be increased. The police conducted tests of 25 migrant workers on Saturday, a few of them were sent to quarantine centres after the tests. A group of officials coming from Vijayawada to Vizianagaram district were also tested. People from other districts or states are only permitted to enter with government permission.

Coronavirus situation in India

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to over 26,496, including 19,868 active cases of the virus. So far, 5,803 patients are cured/discharged while 824 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

