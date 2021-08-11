The BMC on Tuesday unveiled the procedure for persons who have completed 14 days after taking the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to travel by the Mumbai local trains. This comes in the wake of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announcing that the aforesaid category of persons will be allowed to board the Mumbai Suburban Railway from August 15. Considered as the lifeline of India's financial capital, the suburban train services were suspended on the midnight of March 22, 2020, after the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and partially resumed on June 15.

While the Railways allowed the general public to board the local trains only from February 1 this year, they were again barred from the same owing to the second novel coronavirus wave. Explaining that the creation of an App will take more time, the BMC revealed that the offline process for verification of novel coronavirus vaccination will commence on Wednesday, August 11. This facility will be available at 109 local railway stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from 7 am to 11 pm on all days of the week.

Here is the step-by-step process:

Citizens who have completed 14 days after being administered the 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can go to their nearest station with a hard copy of the final vaccination certificate with the photo identity proof If they don't possess either of the documents, they shall be turned away by the authorities Commuters can find the helpdesks set up by BMC or the respective local civic body on approaching the ticket window The staff will check the validity of the vaccination certificate on the CoWIN App and the photo ID proof. Thereafter, they will be stamped in the prescribed format The monthly pass valid with effect from August 15 will be issued after presenting the stamped certificate at the ticket window Strict action will be taken against persons producing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates under sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code

The BMC has also clarified that essential services employees will be allowed to travel by local trains as per the prevailing practice irrespective of vaccination status. It appealed, "The offline process will continue until further notice. Therefore, we appeal to the citizens to co-operate by not crowding and letting citizens obtain passes/tickets who need it more, in a step by step and organised manner. Also, once the online process starts, obtaining Railway Monthly Pass will be easier". At present, there are 3782 active novel coronavirus patients in Mumbai while 7,15,792 patients have recovered.