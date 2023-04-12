Wanted Criminal With Rs 2.5 Lakh Bounty Gunned Down In Encounter In UP

A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh was gunned down in an encounter here in which five police personnel sustained injuries, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on information received late Tuesday night, a police team from Seohara raided notorious criminal Aditya Rana's hideout in Budh Napur, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The SP said miscreants opened fire at the police team, which retaliated, and Rana was injured in the gunfight.

The team took Rana to the district hospital, where he died during treatment, he said, adding five policemen who sustained injuries have also been admitted to the same hospital and their condition is stable.

The SP said combing operations were underway to nab the miscreants who managed to flee during the encounter.

Rana had escaped from police custody during his appearance in a court in August 2022, and the director general of police of Lucknow had declared him a state-level mafia and announced a reward of Rs 2.50 lakh on him, Jadaun said.

He said 43 cases were registered against Rana under serious sections. Six of these were related to murder and 13 robbery.

Aditya Rana was a wanted criminal in Bijnor as well as in Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Amroha and Sambhal.

The superintendent of police said 48 members of the gang have been identified and six of them arrested.