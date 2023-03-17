Wanted For Murder In Maharashtra, Accused Nabbed In Uttar Pradesh After Being On Run For 7 Years

A 41-year-old man involved in the killing of three persons in Maharashtra's Thane district was arrested from a village in Uttar Pradesh after being on the run for seven years, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Kashimira police apprehended the accused from a village in Uttar Pradesh on March 13, an official said.

The accused had killed three persons over previous enmity in July 2016 and had been on the run ever since, senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade said.

The police had earlier arrested the three accused involved in the crime, he said.