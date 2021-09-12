Ward Boy Barred From Hospital For Abusing Patient's Father In Thane

Action was taken against a ward boy on contract at Shastri Nagar Civic Hospital in Dombivali in Thane district for allegedly misbehaving with the kin of a patient, an official said on Sunday.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, and a proposal to suspend the ward boy, who has currently been barred from the facility, will also be moved, said the hospital's Chief Medical Officer Suhasini Badekar.

Officials said a man had brought his father for admission and found the ward boy asleep, which led to an argument during which the latter abused the duo.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

