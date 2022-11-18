Was Shraddha Assaulted By Aaftab For Years? Image From 2020 Reveals Bruises On Her Face

In the latest update in the Shraddha murder case, Republic TV has accessed an image that dates back to December 2020 wherein bruises are seen on her face. Now, this has raised the question of whether Shraddha was assaulted by her live-in partner Aaftab for years.

In the image, bruise marks are seen on her nose and cheek, indicating that she was injured and possibly assaulted. Notably, Republic TV has also learnt that Shraddha was hospitalised for a back injury in the first week of December 2020. According to the sources in Manikpur police, Vasai, Shraddha was hospitalised at a hospital in Vasai near Mumbai with a complaint of severe back pain. The police suspect that she had been assaulted by Aaftab, which led to back pain, following which she was hospitalised for three days.

It is pertinent to mention that a five-member team of Delhi police has arrived at Vasai, a place where Shraddha and Aaftab used to stay before they went to Delhi. The police team will collect more evidence as well as record the statements of people associated with Shraddha and killer Aaftab.

Delhi police reach Mehrauli forest area again

On Friday, November 18, the Delhi police arrived at the Mehrauli forest again to investigate in connection with the Shraddha murder case. It is worth mentioning that the forest area of Mehrauli is being searched because, according to Aaftab, he disposed of the body parts of Shraddha over a period of time in the area concerned.

According to sources, police will take the accused Aaftab to the office he used to work in Haryana's Gurugram on Friday. Notably, Aaftab's boss and colleagues can also be interrogated by police.