Washroom Video Case: CID Team Arrives In Udupi

A team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrived in Udupi district of Karnataka on Tuesday to take up investigation into the controversial washroom video case at a college.

The state government had handed over the case from the district police to the CID on Monday.

The team, led by Deputy SP Anjumala Nayak visited the office of the Udupi district superintendent of police and collected information related to the case, police said.

The CID team held discussions with SP Hakay Akshay Machhindra and Deputy SP Belliappa who was leading the investigation till now.

The team will be taking evidence from the victim, the accused students and representatives of the college management, police said.

The incident, which took place on July 19, took a political turn with a series of protests in the town demanding action against the three students who allegedly filmed another girl inside the washroom of the paramedical college here.

It was portrayed in certain circles in a communal manner because the victim and the accused belong to different religions.

The BJP held state-wide protests on the issue demanding the arrest of the three girls and an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the incident.